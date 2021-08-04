Willis-Knighton introduces dashboard to provide the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to educate people on the seriousness of the current COVID-19 surge in the area, the Willis Knighton Health System has launched COVID-19 hospitalization dashboard that will be updated daily.

The idea is to keep the community informed of the magnitude of the surge in our area, and the dashboard will provide updates on the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, along their vaccination status.

The dashboard may be viewed on the Willis-Knighton Health System’s Facebook page and Instagram.

“Willis-Knighton sees providing these sobering and factual numbers of COVID hospitalized patients as the best way to communicate to the community the devastating impact that the Delta variant wave is having on the health of our population,” said Brian Crawford, executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

“The fact that almost 90 percent of those hospitalized, including those in the ICU, are unvaccinated speaks for itself and hopefully breaks through a lot of the misinformation being circulated. The best way to protect yourself and your family is simply by being vaccinated.”

