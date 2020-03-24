Willis-Knighton Physician-Network clinics offer virtual visits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 70 Willis-Knighton Physician Network clinics are offering a telehealth virtual visit for existing patients whose records are accessible by the physicians.

The clinics remain open during this COVID-19 outbreak, but understand that many patients prefer not to be seen in person.

A virtual visit can take place using either an iPhone or android cell phone equipped with a camera and audio.

“Our doctors put patients as their No. 1 priority and want to be available during this time,” said Bruce Stroud, corporate administrator of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. “To help them we have pushed ahead efforts that were already in place to begin a telehealth option. It’s another innovative option Willis-Knighton is providing our patients.”

Clinics offering the service have placed instructions on their websites. Following the instructions, a patient will download an app for Microsoft Teams that will allow a secure connection for the visit.

Many minor health conditions can easily be handled through telehealth.

Family practice physician Clint Wilson, MD, of Family Medicine Associates in Bossier City, is one of the doctors participating in this initiative.

“As a family medicine physician, I don’t simply offer care to patients but comfort as well,” Wilson said. “I believe that this virtual visit option is comforting and reassures patients when they know that we can still be there for them, even in a health emergency like this. Sure, we prefer to take care of our patients in person, but this allows them to remain in their homes and still receive care. It’s a win for doctors and for patients.”

Instructions for the telehealth visits are available on clinic websites.

