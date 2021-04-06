The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Willis Knighton relaxes labor & delivery restrictions to allow two visitors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System has now relaxed its restrictions to now allow two visitors in labor and delivery for patients at WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health and WK Bossier Health Center.

Visitor restrictions were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect patients, babies, families and staff.

Screening for visitors remains in effect and social distancing and universal masking still apply.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss