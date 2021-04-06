Willis Knighton relaxes labor & delivery restrictions to allow two visitors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System has now relaxed its restrictions to now allow two visitors in labor and delivery for patients at WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health and WK Bossier Health Center.

Visitor restrictions were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect patients, babies, families and staff.

Screening for visitors remains in effect and social distancing and universal masking still apply.