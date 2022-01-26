SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton is looking to test an antiviral medication to find out if it can protect people from being infected with COVID, and they need participants to be part of the study.

Participants will take medicine by mouth that is meant to prevent infections in people who are household contacts of a patient recently diagnosed with COVID and showing symptoms. This is only one of the 400 locations across the country doing clinical research on the drug.

Participants will receive a small stipend for their time and travel involved in the study. There’s no cost for the medication, insurance, or monitoring.

To qualify someone has to be 18 or older, have no symptoms, and live with someone diagnosed with COVID that is showing symptoms. Those with liver or kidney disease, cancer, or other infections are not eligible to participate.

“This medication is now available through Emergency Use Authorization for persons with high-risk conditions who are infected with COVID-19 because it was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in these patients by approximately 90 percent,” said Principal Investigator Dr. Bocchini.

Those who participate in the study will either be given the drug or a placebo to take by mouth twice a day for 5-10 days. The research will be done at the WK COVID Research Center and patients will be monitored at home. Testing will be done throughout the study.

If you would like more information you can contact RN, CCRC, Willis-Knighton Health System Clinical Research Director Carrie Kay at (318) 455-7290 or ckay@wkhs.com.