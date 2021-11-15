WK Health System seeks participants in research study on COVID-19 prevention pill

SHREVEPORT, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System, one of 400 sites across the country selected to be part of a clinical research study on a new COVID-19 pill, is seeking participants to join the study.

Each person selected will receive a small stipend for the time and travel involved for his or her participation.

The study is to determine whether a medicine taken by mouth will prevent COVID-19 illness in people who are household contacts of a patient recently diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19.

“We are studying this antiviral medication to find out whether it can protect people exposed to COVID-19 from getting infected,” said Joseph Bocchini, MD. Dr. Bocchini is principal investigator for the study.

People who qualify to participate must be age 18 or older, have no current symptoms of COVID-19 and reside in the same household as someone with symptoms of COVID-19 infection and who was recently diagnosed with the virus,” said Carrie Kay, RN, CCRC, Willis-Knighton Health System clinical research manager.

Patients who have had COVID-19, have liver or kidney disease, cancer or any other current infection are not eligible, Kay added.

Participants will be randomly assigned to receive the drug or placebo by mouth twice each day for five or 10 days.

Research visits will be conducted by healthcare professionals free of charge at the WK COVID Research Center.

In addition, participants will be monitored at home and tested throughout the study.

To learn more about this study and eligibility requirements, call Carrie Kay at (318) 455-9730 or go to https://www.wkhs.com/clinical-trials/ and click on COVID.