Woman tests positive for virus after release from quarantine in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say a woman who was released from quarantine in San Antonio was brought back into isolation after officials discovered she had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Health officials announced Sunday that the woman may have exposed up to a dozen people at a local hotel before she was brought back into isolation. The CDC says the woman had come to San Antonio last month from Wuhan, China, and tested negative twice for the illness before her release Saturday.

The CDC says it’s possible the positive test detected pieces of dead virus, which would not be transmissible. Local and state officials criticized the CDC for releasing the patient.

