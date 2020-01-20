Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son
Top Stories
Father charged after tackling son’s opponent at high school wrestling match
Man arrested after allegedly raping girlfriend in her home
‘White Only’ signs for sale at antiques store spark confrontation
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Chilly temperatures expected this week.. chance of rain and winter mix midweek
Top Stories
Sunny skies and cool temperatures will continue
Winter-like temperatures return next week
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
8:30 pm Friday live update: Cold front to bring rain and below normal temperatures..sunshine returns this weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
‘My mission was to win’: Coco tops Venus at Australian Open
Super Bowl a tossup at legal sports books
After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Coffee with the Mayor: Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr.
Top Stories
Pro life supporters participate in 7th annual Life March in Shreveport
Centenary College of Louisiana hosts inaugural Unity March for Dream Week 2020
Arkansas Governor attends James Black School of Bladesmithing grand opening
Rep. Johnson to Speak at Shreveport Life March
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study
Top Stories
Fitness Tech: Making exercise more accessible
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
‘Parasite’ parties, Leo greets young fans inside SAG Awards
Top Stories
Robert De Niro gets political as he accepts SAG Awards honor
Top Stories
‘Downton Abbey’ creator’s new TV show is painfully accurate
Critics free to criticize, say ‘Morning Show’ makers, stars
‘Out on Television’ tracks evolution of LGBTQ portrayals
PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans
Health
by: KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 10:03 AM CST
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
These students will need to pass a personal finance class to graduate
VIDEO: Three-year-old leads his class in prayer
Theft From Above: Mystery man living in grocery store ceiling
‘White Only’ signs for sale at antiques store spark confrontation
How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds
WATCH: Tigard’s ‘Turbo Joe’ gets around on kitty wheelchair
Give the dog a bird? Watch this fur and feathered frolic!
Trending Stories
How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds
BPSO: 18 arrested in 2-night sting operations
California mother acting as surrogate for another family dies while giving birth
Shreveport mayor, police chief tout lowest violent crime since 1975
Victim in Youree Drive collision named by Caddo Coroner