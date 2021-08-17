Dental care to be expanded in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport is partnering with Ochsner Health and the David Raines Community Center to develop a dental care program that will train more dentists for the region and expand accessibility for local patients.

“These are licensed dentists that are coming back for post-graduate training,” said Willie White CEO David Raines Community Health Center.

“It provides an opportunity to expand access to care and also it provides the opportunity to recruit these residents to stay in our community.”

The hospitals said Louisiana has a shortage of dental health professionals.