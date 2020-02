SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – SUSLA is hosting a free Dentistry of the Heart event this Saturday in Shreveport.

Southern University Dental Hygiene is partnering with Miles for Smiles and Northwest LA Dental Association for the free event.

It’s from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on SUSLA’s campus.

For more information, you can call (318) 670-6000 or click here for more information.

