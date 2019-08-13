Drinking bleach will not cure cancer or autism, FDA warns

(NBC News) – Federal regulators issued a warning Monday urging people not to drink a chlorine dioxide solution that is often promoted online as a remedy for autism, HIV/AIDS, cancer and other conditions.

The products — known as Miracle Mineral Solution, MMS and Chlorine Dioxide Protocol among other monikers — have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and can have life-threatening side effects, the department said in a news release.

“Ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach,” said FDA acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless, according to the release. “Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason.”

