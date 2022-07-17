SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Graduates and families gathered to celebrate the 37th annual CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion on Sunday at the West Wing Conference Center.

The event reconnected other NICU graduates, nurses, and physicians who helped families along the way. Sunday’s event was the first in-person NICU reunion since the COVID-19 pandemic.

One graduate, Savarea Washington, born at 32 weeks, was in attendance. He graduated from the NICU eight months ago.

“He was just so tiny, the size of probably of a Gatorade bottle,” says his mother, Passion Washington.

Washington, who had two other children before Savarea, says she didn’t think her baby boy would make it. Savarea stayed in the NICU for about a month and a half. She says he was able to remain alive due to her belief in God.

“I guess seeing him like that kind of just made me emotional,” says Passion. “I kind of get sad talking about it. But from here, I just got to keep praying and just keep taking good care of my son,” says Washington.

Other NICU graduates at the hospital brought many nurses and physicians into tears as they reconnected with their former patients.

“Nobody knows when they have a friend or a relative who’s pregnant that she may or may not go into preterm delivery, and when she does, it all happens in an instant, and in that instant, lives changed,” says Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Program Director Kelley Matkins.

Medical Director at NICU CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Sara Serio says her son struggled as an infant and she’s amazed watching his progress.

“I have a little baby that had a lot of struggles when he was born. He was born very tiny and had every issue possible, and he’s tested into Magnet school, and he’s going into kindergarten,” says Serio. “I just can’t tell you how happy that makes me, but it’s unexplainable.”

Dana Backa, a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Highland NICU, says NICU babies could stay at a hospital for days, weeks, and even months.

“We even had a few where it’s a mom that we had in the NICU as a preemie, and now she’s had a preemie, and then we’re taken care of her baby,” says Backa.