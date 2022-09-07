SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LifeShare Blood Centers are welcoming back donors who have been unable to give blood because of the restrictions imposed by the FDA.

Donors who lived in parts of Europe and the United Kingdom during the 1980s could not donate blood in the U.S. because of the risks associated with Creutzfieldt-Jakob disease, also known as Mad Cow Disease. Many veterans who were stationed in Europe and the U.K. are able to give blood for the first time in over 20 years.

“The restrictions disproportionally affected members of the armed forces and their families,” LifeShare Blood Operations Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel said in a release Tuesday. “After serving

their country overseas, many veterans returned home to serve their communities by donating blood.

Unfortunately, local blood centers like LifeShare had to turn these donors away.”

Blood inventory is low throughout local hospitals, and changes in the FDA guidance give previously deferred donors the chance to donate once again.

Former SSgt. Ben Dowis was called to come back and donate blood after he was deferred seven years ago.

“It has been a long time since I could donate blood because I am assuming because of the Mad Cow Disease, it was one of those things I’ve always done since I was 18. I guess seven years ago, I was unable to donate blood because of my time in service in Fairford, England in the 80s. It’s good to be able to come back and do it,” Dowis said.

According to LifeShare, donors that were previously deferred for Mad Cow risk will still have to meet all other eligibility requirements. Donors with questions can visit a donation center or contact LifeShare before donating to see if they qualify.

Donors can make a donation appointment at their local donor center or on the LifeShare website.