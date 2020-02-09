Feist-Weiller Cancer Center gives free screenings in 4th annual Family Health Day

SHREVEPORT, La. – People were able to get free cancer screenings and seek medical attention at the 4th annual Family Health Day for the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center.

They offered mammograms, prostate cancer screenings, lung cancer (with low dose CT scanning), head and neck, cervical, and colon cancer for those that met screening guidelines.

In addition to screenings, free blood pressure checks, glucose checks, and EKG were available. Physicians and staff were on hand to answer questions about screening results, medications, nutrition for health and cancer prevention, and more.

No appointments are required and there was no charge patients. Jessica Davis has attended Family Health Day before. Last year she brought her mother, and this year she brought her sister, Julie.

“Coming here, they have not asked for any form of identification or any form of insurance card so you just get screened,” said Davis, who believes the event is a wonderful service for those in need.

Free breakfast and lunch was provided, along with gift bags and a chance to win great door prizes.

“Family Health Day is a great way to let our community know that they can fight cancer by getting screened and learning about healthy lifestyle choices. Screenings are important to help find a cancer early, and when cancers are found early, the chance of cure is improved,” said Dr. Jennifer Singh, Medical Director of the Partners in Wellness Clinic of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.