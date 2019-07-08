Finding the perfect breast pump

(NBC News/KPRC) Choosing the right breast pump can be an overwhelming task for many moms.

Nikole Elliott-Harvest is a working mom of three, and this last time around breast-feeding was harder for her.

“This being the first time that I returned to work exclusively breast-feeding and pumping, it was uncharted territory,” she says.

At first, she thought the mid-price point and portable, pump-in-style Medala that insurance sent her must be the best choice, but after some struggling she upgraded to a hospital-grade pump usually used by moms of preemies.

Nancy Hurst, director of Women Support Services at the Women’s Pavilion at Texas Children’s Hospital says it’s common that women get frustrated and give up on pumping, but there’s a right device for everyone.

