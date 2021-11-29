France waits on tests for 8 suspected omicron variant cases

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are waiting Monday for laboratory confirmation of eight suspected cases of the new variant of the coronavirus, involving people who traveled recently to southern Africa.

Testing already conducted determined that the travelers were positive for the virus but not for one of its previous variants. Follow-up genetic testing was being done to see if they were infected with the new omicron variant.

The Health Ministry said Sunday night that results could take several days.

If confirmed, they would be France’s first known cases of the omicron variant.