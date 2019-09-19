Free cardiovascular screenings on “Heart Health Day”

CADDO PARISH, La. (Oschner LSU Health Press Release) – The first annual “Heart Health Day” in Shreveport will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28. The day will start off with a 1-mile fun run and 5K, and a free community health fair will be held from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Developed by LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Cardiovascular Diseases and Sciences (CCDS) and held in conjunction with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Heart Health Day will offer community members the opportunity to engage with healthcare professionals in a fun, family-friendly environment while participating in various educational activities about heart health.

“As physicians and researchers, we want to serve our community and provide local citizens with the tools necessary to adopt healthier lifestyle habits and improve their cardiovascular health. In addition to valuable overall health information that will be provided at Heart Health Day, there will be multiple screenings offered to help determine a person’s heart health, and more advanced screenings will be available to people who are at high-risk for developing heart disease,” said Dr. Paari Dominic, Assistant Director of the CCDS in Clinical and Translational Research at LSU Health Shreveport and cardiologist at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Cardiovascular disease is a problem in our nation, state and local community. It affects both men and women, and remains the leading cause of death in the United States as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association reports that 34.1% of adults in Louisiana have high blood pressure, and 38.7% of adults have high cholesterol, both of which are risk factors for developing heart disease.

“The prevalence of cardiovascular disease in our society is why research and raising awareness about this disease is so important,” said Dr. A. Wayne Orr, Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diseases and Sciences at LSU Health Shreveport. “It’s our mission at the CCDS to not only understand how this disease works, but advance how it is treated by offering patients in north Louisiana the opportunity to participate in clinical trials and receive the latest cutting-edge treatments.”

Research shows that adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, especially at a young age, has tremendous effects in preventing cardiovascular disease. Lifestyle changes, early diagnoses, and medication compliance can reduce and sometimes reverse harmful symptoms, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol before they cause irreversible damage.

The FREE Heart Health Day Community Health Fair will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will offer:

· Health screenings to include EKG, echocardiography in high-risk individuals, cholesterol profile, peripheral vascular health screening in high-risk individuals and cardiovascular diseases genetic screening in high-risk individuals that meet screening criteria

· Group exercise activities/Lifestyle medicine/Nutrition guidance

· Physician consultations

· Booths and presentations from various vendors

· Children’s activities (heart-related crafts, virtual heart demos, interactive heart rate games, and a build-your-own heart model)

· Hands-Only CPR Training by North Louisiana American Heart Association

· A heart-healthy lunch will be provided for the first 250 attendees

· Goodie bags and opportunity to win door prizes

No appointments are required and there is no charge to attend Heart Health Day. All ages are welcome and a children’s area will be available if needed. Attendees must meet guidelines for select advanced screenings.

Heart Health Day will take place at the Margaret Place Properties Community Center (located in the former CHRISTUS Schumpert Hospital) at 915 Margaret Place.

For more information, visit www.lsuhscshreveport.edu/hearthealthday.

To register for the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, visit Run Wild Shreveport’s website at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/HeartHealthDay5k.