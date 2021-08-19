Gov. Hutchinson to hold news briefing as COVID-19 cases near 40,000 for the month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as cases continue to rise across the state.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state is just over 900 cases from recording 40,000 new COVID-19 cases so far in August.

As of Wednesday, the active COVID-19 case count in Arkansas is just under 24,000, with new cases up by 2,600 and in the latest daily update. There were also 26 new deaths reported.

There was some positive news in the latest reports, as COVID hospitalization numbers have decreased for the past two days. The ADH reports that out of the 1,300 COVID patients, 524 of them are in the ICU, leaving only 15 available ICU beds within the state.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.