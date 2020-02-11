Blue Cross goes Red for American Heart Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is sharing tips to help Louisianians lead a healthier life.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said Dr. Emily Vincent, Blue Cross medical director. “While older people and those with long-term health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure tend to be at higher risk, there are steps everyone can take to improve their heart health.”

Some examples of heart-healthy habits people can adopt include:

· Getting regular exercise

· Quitting or avoiding smoking, vaping and using tobacco products

· Watching your salt and fat intake

· Knowing your numbers for blood pressure and cholesterol

· Talking to your primary care provider about your family and medical history to know if you are at higher risk for heart disease

Blue Cross’ care team supports members who are living with heart conditions such as vascular disease, coronary artery disease or high blood pressure. If you’ve been diagnosed with a heart condition, you may be able to work with a health coach – a nurse, dietitian and/or social worker- who will offer personalized information and encouragement. There is no cost for members to work with a Blue Cross health coach. Visit www.bcbsla.com/Stronger for more information on how to connect with a Blue Cross health coach or learn more about available programs and services.

