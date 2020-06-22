CHRISTUS Health Plan insurance options for unemployed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus Health Plan is now offering lower-cost insurance for anyone who has experienced a qualifying life event in the last 60 days.

Experts say you do not have to wait to sign up on healthcare insurance exchange. A qualifying life event includes loss of a job, reduced income, or the loss of an employer-sponsored health plan.

“Enrolling in an insurance plan when you have low or no income keeps you from having to go and rely on non-insurance care,” said Matt Miles, Director for Health Plans.

According to Miles, a high unemployment rate number in Texarkana was the motivation to start the premium support plan. Benefits from the package include medical resources, emergency care options, and lower drug costs to be used in any Christus St. Michael Health System facility or contracted network.

The insurance will be active the first of the following month after signing up.

To sign up click here.