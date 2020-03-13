Free health expo to feature DHH official who will address coronavirus issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Health’s Dr. Martha Whyte will speak on the global coronavirus issue, along with local expectations and what local people should do to address the pandemic at a free health expo at the Louisiana Fairgrounds Saturday.

The Health and Wellness Expo, sponsored by HEAL UP International, was scheduled long before the coronavirus became a public health threat, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the agriculture building at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3202 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport.

The free public event is an outreach initiative designed to provide health and dental screenings, speakers on medical, dental, and healthy lifestyle topics, demonstrations of fitness activities, music and entertainment, and a children’s activity zone.

Dr. Pierre Johnson, Pulse of Perseverance motivational speaker, who grew up on the south side of Chicago, will speak to area youth about careers in medicine. .

Dr. John Danzell III, executive director of HEAL UP International, said speakers and demonstrations will focus on health care awareness, education and literacy, as well as exposure to healthy lifestyle choices and activities, including nutrition choices and fitness activities.

The event also will include a morning health walk focused on combating obesity and childhood obesity in our community and strive to launch a community weight loss and healthy lifestyle challenge in collaboration with area sponsors and vendors.

There will be vendors with health and wellness-related products, along with Farmers Market and food venders. In addition, businesses from Northwest Louisiana regional healthcare, holistic wellness, and fitness industries displaying their products.

HEAL UP International seeks to establish a coalition of local businesses and professional health organizations, to collectively combat the widespread health problems plaguing our community, Danzell said.

