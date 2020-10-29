New emergency room unveiled at CHRISTUS Highland

The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System unveiled a brand new emergency room at their Highland medical center.

The $43 million upgrade doubled the size of the emergency room.

Christus Foundation invested another $30 thousand to create a soothing environment, in what can be a scary place for a child.

They’re using lights, colors and sounds to provide a diversion for young patients and their families.

The medical director says the new layout also optimizes flow, so patients are treated faster.

“We have a lot of smaller hospitals that transfer patients to us and we want them to feel like that they are welcome here too this will allow us to have capacity to do that and I think it will be a wonderful area that we can serve our patients” said Dr. Steen Trawick.

They expect to open the new emergency room to patients by the end of November.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.