New insulin from Lilly will cut prices in half

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly and Co. reports financial results Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major announcement from Eli Lilly could dramatically cut the cost of insulin for some patients.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker just announced it will offer a new insulin option that is half the price of its current Humalog.

Lilly’s new Insulin Lispro will sell for $137.35 for a single vial. A five-pack of KwikPens will be $265.20.

Lilly and other drug companies have been under growing pressure from federal lawmakers to reduce the price of drugs, and specifically insulin.

Those lawmakers have demanded answers as to why the price of insulin has gone up more than 500 percent since 2001.

The United States Senate Committee on Finance has ordered Lilly to give information on its pricing for insulin. Those answers are due Friday.