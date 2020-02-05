Southern University launches hemp product line, becomes first HBCU to legally market marijuana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC News) – Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has entered the cannabis industry, making history as the first historically black college or university to join the legal marijuana business.

In partnership with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, a medical marijuana company in Pennsylvania, the university launched its hemp product line, ALAFIA, last week. The name means “inner peace” in the Yoruba language, according to the team behind the product.

It's official! CBD products are now available from @SouthernU_BR @suagcenter medicinal marijuana provider @IleraHealthcare . Thanks to Ruston Henry and the team at H&W Drugstore Dispensary in New Orleans for hosting the press announcement this morning. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/RyOYzbLApz — Robyn Merrick (@MerrickRobyn) January 30, 2020

The product draws on the purported medical benefits of CBD, an active component of cannabis. ALAFIA’s researchers hope the partnership will provide students and residents of the state opportunities to learn about the benefits.

