Health professionals seeing more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health professionals are starting to see more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in children. Dr. Wanda Thomas with LSU Health says children were long thought to be asymptomatic carriers of the infectious disease, but that’s disproven with recent young patients.

She says some symptoms to look out for are sore throat, chills, headaches, loss of smell, fever, nausa, vomiting and unique rashes on the skin. Another symptom is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

“For our more severe patients that end up in the hospital because of COVID, we’re having to treat them individually because of what their symptoms are,” said Dr. Thomas.

She reminds parents who are sending their children to school to make sure they are wearing a mask, still practicing social distancing and doing frequent hand washings.

“Many schools will say third grade and beyond have to be masked everyday. It’s recommended that younger children are, but not necessarily required in some school systems. Make sure they are using all of those mitigation techniques to help stop the spread.”

Last week, Na’Kyiah Chambers was attending virtual learning for the first time in kindergarten.

Her grandparents opted out of in-person instruction, because of COVID-19 concerns, but since virtual learning had its difficulties they made the decision to put Na’Kyiah back in school. They’re making sure they take all measures possible to still keep her safe.

“She knows to wash her hands and she uses hand sanitizers and she covers her cough if she has one,” said Tina Chambers, Na’Kyiah’s grandmother. “She knows to sneeze in her elbow. She actually has all her little safety measures in place.”

