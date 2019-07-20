Tracking the Tropics banner

Heat Health: Doctors warn about dangers of rising temperatures

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Doctors are issuing a warning about the dangers of the massive heatwave that’s sweeping across the United States.

Dr. Baruch Fertel of the Cleveland Clinic says heat exhaustion symptoms, like lethargy, confusion, and nausea, can potentially progress to heatstroke.

“They are no longer sweating. They are completely unresponsive or very altered, and those folks need to seek medical attention promptly,” said Dr. Fertel.

Experts are encouraging people to drink plenty of fluids, take cool showers or baths and stay in air-conditioned buildings if possible.

If kids want to play in the water, test the temperature first, and don’t forget that the metal equipment found on playgrounds can also get very hot in the summer.

Cars also carry hidden dangers in the heat. Metal seatbelt buckles can cause serious burns, and of course, leaving children inside a locked can be deadly.

Finally, if you plan on exercising outside or doing yard work, try to do it in the morning or early evening when the temperatures are slightly cooler.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JPEuLu

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 76°

Sunday

93° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 76°

Monday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 83° 65°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 85° 64°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Friday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
3%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
4%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
4%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
9%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
9%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out