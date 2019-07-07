Hot week ahead, tips to stay cool

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highs this week will top 90 degrees each day. If you have to be out it in, there are some things you can do to stay safe.

Health officials say the top safety precaution is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

When the temperature rises, be sure to take rest periods in the shade or go inside for a while.

If you are out in the heat and you experience cramps, headache, nausea, dizziness or other signs of heat-related illness, seek medical attention.

