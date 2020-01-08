Kroger launches private-label vegan beef

(NBC News) – Kroger is launching new private-label vegan ground beef and burger patties.

The nation’s largest grocery store chain is among many companies creating their own versions of vegan meats that closely mimic the taste of real meat products.

“Kroger anticipates interest in plant-based products to continue to grow in 2020, with the category being one of the key drivers of our natural and organic sales,” Joe Grieshaber, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising, said in a statement.

Kroger’s brand will be called ‘Simple Truth/Emerge Plant-based Patties’.

🍔Made for both #flexitarians and #vegetarians, our new Simple Truth® Emerge™ line offers #plantbased burger patties and grinds at more affordable prices. Read more in today's announcement: https://t.co/CZgcVXIneZ pic.twitter.com/Wno673WdAs — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) January 8, 2020

