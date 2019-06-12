Health

Kroger to sell CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

(NBC News) - Kroger will soon stock CBD products on its store shelves.

The nation's largest grocery retailer has announced that it will sell CBD infused products in nearly 1-thousand locations across 17 states.

Kroger joins a growing list of national retailers, including walgreens, c-v-s and others who are beginning to sell the cannabis compound.

Kroger says they will offer customers a highly curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp derived c-b-d.

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabis compound that promises to relieve everything from pain to anxiety.

Kroger, says it won't sell any CBD infused groceries just yet.

The FDA has yet to allow companies to add CBD to food and dietary supplements.

