LDH: “Roll up your sleeves, Louisiana — get your annual flu shot”; state to offer free flu shots

Baton Rouge, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With COVID-19 remaining widespread across Louisiana, the Office of Public Health has scheduled free drive-thru flu shot clinics throughout the state to protect citizens from the upcoming flu season.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, flu shots are offered at no cost and citizens must bring their private insurance, or Medicaid or Medicare card if they have it. The insurance will be billed, and participants receiving a flu shot should wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

“Getting a flu shot has never been easier, and this year it is more important than ever that we have as many people vaccinated for the flu as we can,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, Interim Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health.

“The flu shot will not prevent COVID-19, but fewer people falling ill with flu means fewer doctors’ visits and hospitalizations, reducing the burden on our already strained healthcare system.”

If anyone misses the clinics, they can still get their flu shot at their doctor’s office or local pharmacy.

DATE CITY LOCATION HOURS 10/16/20 Ferriday Concordia Parish Health Unit

905 Mickey Gilley Ave. 8 p.m.-3 p.m. 10/16/20 Alexandria Rapides Parish Health Unit

5604 Coliseum Blvd., Suite A 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/20/20 Bunkie Bunkie Parish Health Unit

406 Walnut St. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/21/20 Jena LaSalle Parish Health Unit

1673 N. 2nd St. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/22/20 Colfax Grant Parish Health Unit

340 Webb Smith Road 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/23/20 Leesville Vernon Parish Health Unit

406 Fertitta Blvd. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/23/20 Winnfield Winnfield Parish Health Unit

301 W. Main St. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/24/20 Westwego Alario Center

2000 Segnette Blvd. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 10/28/20 Jonesville Catahoula Parish Health Unit 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 10/29/20 Thibodaux Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium

310 N. Canal Blvd. 1 p.m.-8 p.m. 11/5/20 Shreveport Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (tentative) 11/5/20 Amite Florida Parishes Arena

1301 N.W. Central Ave. 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. 11/13/20 Monroe Ouachita Parish Health Unit

1650 DeSiard St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 11/19/20 Baton Rouge East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit

353 N. 12th St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We want to see everyone over the age of 6 months get their flu shot before the end of October,” said State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry. “

We know people spend more time indoors during the holidays, which are not too far away. It takes time for your body to respond to the vaccine, so we want that flu shot to be working.”

Stop the spread

The everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of flu are the same as those that help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.

Flu facts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Heath recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age.

A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.

The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.

The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately, but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.

Most seasonal flu activity occurs between October and May, and typically peaks between December and February.

Last year in Louisiana, the flu was associated with more than 15,000 hospitalizations, more than 1,600 deaths and 5 pediatric deaths all due to the flu.

Influenza is especially serious in long-term care facilities (nursing homes). Severe and even fatal illness can be introduced by healthcare workers, visitors and newly admitted residents.

The flu has a tremendous impact on school attendance and on the families of school children. An estimated 28% of school-aged children get influenza each year.

