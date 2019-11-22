LDH: Second vaping-related death reported in Louisiana

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another vaping-related death has been confirmed in Louisiana, according to the state’s Department of Health.

According to the LDH, this is the second death statewide. The first was reported on Monday.

So far, 32 lung injuries from vaping-related issues have been reported in the state since August. Those cases, including the deaths, have been among people ranging in age from 17 to 71.

Source: Louisiana Department of Health

The LDH says privacy laws keep it from releasing identifying patients, including where they live or where they were treated.

Investigators with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said they haven’t found a single device, ingredient or additive in common among more than 2,000 illnesses reported nationwide since March.

Elements they’re investigating include a thickener called vitamin E acetate, which is used in THC vapes. The state agency says 17 patients reported smoking a combination of nicotine and THC.

The department is advising people against vaping.

Nationwide, the CDC says 2,290 cases as of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) have been reported to CDC from 49 states (all except Alaska), the District of Columbia, and 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands).

Forty-seven deaths have been confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia (as of November 20, 2019): Alabama, California (4), Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia (3), Illinois (5), Indiana (4), Kansas (2), Louisiana, Massachusetts (3), Michigan, Minnesota (3), Mississippi, Missouri (2), Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York (2), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania, Tennessee (2), Texas, Utah, and Virginia

The median age of deceased patients was 53 years and ranged from 17 to 75 years (as of November 20, 2019).



The CDC says more deaths are under investigation.

Click here for Outbreak of Lung Injury Associated with E-Cigarette, or Vaping, Products information from the CDC site.

Adult smokers who are looking to quit smoking can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.quitwithusla.org for information on FDA-approved counseling and medications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.