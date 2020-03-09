Take a snooze: It’s National Napping Day!

If you’re dragging more than usual this Monday morning, we have the perfect excuse for you to get a little midday rest.

Clocks were pushed ahead one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, meaning a lot of us lost an hour of sleep.

Thankfully, you now have a reason to make up for that lost sleep, because Monday marks National Napping Day!

The day was created back in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife. Dr. William Anthony and Camille Anthony started observing the day to help highlight the many health benefits associated with napping.

“We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more ‘nap-ready’ than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight savings time,” Anthony said in a press release.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, naps can restore your alertness, enhance your performance and reduce mistakes and accidents. The foundation says napping also has psychological benefits because it’s an easy way to relax and rejuvenate.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends a short nap between 20 to 30 minutes. That type of nap provides significant benefits but won’t leave you groggy or interfere with your normal sleep at night.