Local ALS activist raising awareness about the disease

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS, is a fatal disease. There is no cure and life expectancy is two to five years after diagnosis. Brad Medlin, a local advocate for ALS awareness, is working to raise funding and garner support in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Medlin has ALS but he is not letting the disease slow him down. He has traveled to Washington, D.C. to talk with legislators about funding and how to better support the ALS community.

You can also get involved at the local Walk to Defeat ALS tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 28th starting at 9 a.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk. You can sign up on sight for the one mile walk to raise awareness about ALS.

Click here to learn more about the local event.

And, get more information about ALS by clicking here.

