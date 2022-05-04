SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport non-profit organization dedicated to helping those affected by Alzheimer’s & dementia is offering free and confidential memory screening.

The Bridge Alzheimer’s Resource Center Executive Director Paulette Freeman says the screening takes only ten minutes.

The results are not a diagnosis. However, depending on the results, you can be referred to the onsite physician for further testing and evaluations.

“When people come in, they may be frightened that they have dementia and Alzheimer’s and that’s not necessarily the case. It could mean they have a vitamin deficiency, a UTI, maybe their medicine is making them a little foggy. So, we kind of talk to them and find out exactly what is going on with them and help them,“ Freeman said.

The screenings take place every first and third Wednesday of the month, by appointment, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The phone number is 318-656-4800 to register.

The center is located at 851 Olive Street in Shreveport.

The organization also provides: