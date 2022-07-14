BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – With the recent overturn of Roe V. Wade, doctors in Bossier City have more male patients showing interest in contraceptives.

Dr. Gerard Henry, a Urologist with Willis-Knighton, says men are taking more responsibility.

“Because of the Roe Wade decision reversal for sure there’s more that’s coming in across the whole country,“ said Henry.

Dr. Henry says he’s been practicing Urology for 20 years. Before the abortion ban, he said he averaged 1-2 patients a week, but since that decision, that number doubled.

“And here lately we probably have 3-4 a week. It’s jumped up a bunch.“

There is no age limit for a vasectomy, but Dr. Henry recommends those interested be at least 30 years old or older. However, he’s recently seen younger men requesting sterilization.

“I’ve had guys [age] 21 come in wanting it done and I usually tell them to get educated before I could do that,“ he said.

He stresses for men interested in vasectomies at this day in time, to do their homework and reach out to their local urologists.

“Well obviously because, if there’s no longer abortions available, the men can take it upon themselves to control children versus women. Traditionally, it’s been a burden for women and men can step up and easily take care of that situation with a simple outpatient clinic procedure.“

According to Dr. Henry, the procedure takes about 15-20 minutes followed by 48 hours of recovery time at home. He also added men who received a vasectomy can get a reversal, but it’s not covered under insurance and can cost around eight to fifteen thousand dollars.