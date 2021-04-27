LSU Health Shreveport reintroduces Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a brief pause and investigation, the CDC and FDA now say it’s safe to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again. LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) reintroduced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its drive through vaccination clinic on Monday.

People lined up at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus on Linwood Avenue.

“I want to make sure I’m safe as well as keeping other people safe,” said Kenneth McMillon, who received his vaccine. “My father passed from COVID complications and I’ve had several family members suffer from it. I’ve seen first hand what it can do.”

Health care workers administered an average of 30 doses of vaccine per hour. They included Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The federal government had halted the administration of the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine when several women developed rare blood clots after being vaccinated.

“In total, they identified 15 cases out of around 7 million doses,” explained Dr. John Vanchiere, LSUHS Chief of Infectious Disease. “The CDC and the FDA believe that the risk benefit ratio favors going ahead and using the vaccine.”

Health experts stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

“There are variants being recorded in countries across the world and we need to get as many people vaccinated here in the states as we can and worldwide in order to get control of that before more mutations… too many more mutations occur, said Shelly Raley, LSUHS Vaccine Coordinator.

Click here for the list of LSUHS vaccination sites.