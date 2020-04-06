Maintaining your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As you can imagine, the coronavirus is taking a toll on people’s mental health in several ways.

With state at home orders implemented in several states, folks are coming up with unique ways to keep their sanity.

Dr. Rae’ Lundy is a Clinical Psychologist and Associate VP of Wiley College and has some suggestions.

“One, acknowledge this is unprecedented and new. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed anxious. Often times we try to push our feelings away and negate the fact that we really aren’t feeling ourselves. But this is a time when it’s okay to acknowledge exactly how you are feeling,” said Dr. Lundy.

She adds it’s important those dealing with mental illness know they are not alone during this time.

“As humans, we are all wired for connections, so psychologically it’s important that we stay connected, but now more than ever we are going to have to depend on more of our online, social media engagement platforms,” says Dr. Lundy.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.