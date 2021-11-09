Mayor Perkins plans proposal to let city employees keep current insurance rates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins will propose a plan this week to the Healthcare Trust Fund Board that would allow city employees to keep their insurance at the current rates in 2022.

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers where Mayor Perkins plans to put forth his proposal. Under this plan insurance costs for full-time employees, retirees, and widows would not be raised this year. The additional costs would be absorbed by the city instead, which total $5.2 million.

“We cannot continue to operate as we have been with health insurance. We must come together to create a plan that would allow us to bring our spending in line with industry standards in compliance with the City’s ordinance,” Mayor Perkins said.

The Healthcare Board plans to work with the City Council and consultants to develop a long-term health insurance plan.