Mental Health Matters: COVID-19 and the impact on women, children

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A webinar on mental health hosted by The Louisiana Center for Health Equity (LCHE), the National Congress of Black Women-Greater Baton Rouge Chapter (NCBW-GBR) was held on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The discussion called “Mental Health Matters” dives into the impact COVID-19 has had on women and children. Presenters include Alma C. Stewart-Allen, founder and president of LCHE, and Emily George Tilley, a member of Center for Hope Children and Family Services, LLC. Reporter Vannia Joseph acted as the moderator for this discussion.

Louisiana Center for Health Equity works to remove the health disparities caused by poverty and lack of access to healthcare. A petition to create a Louisiana Office on Women’s Health is open and can be signed for anyone interested.

The discussion also serves as a free one-hour education credit for nurses and social workers.