Mind, Body, Soul Monday: Massage

This Mind, Body, Soul Monday, get ready to sit back and relax while learning all about the benefits of massage.

One of the first things you might think when you hear ‘mind, body and soul’ is probably massage.

“Range of motion is impaired depending on your job, depending if you’re typing a lot. If you’re typing a lot, you can cut off circulation and bloodflow,” explained Don Jackson. www.facebook.com/LMTDJ/?ref=br_rs

One proven rememdy is to book time with someone like Jackson.

A licensed massage therapist for 10 years, he differs from other therapists by specializing in sports massage, which allows him to get more specific with each client.

“Let’s say you work at Libby Glass doing a monotonous motion…some real repetitious,” he surmised. “I’ll structure a massage focused on that motion you’re going through.”

Considered part of complementary or alternative medicines, Mayo Clinic lists massage health benefits for headaches to digestive orders to sleep problems among other issues.

“Fibramyalgia, overactive nerves… [massage] definitely helps,” Jackson explained. “Or, if you have a child who is overactive. Like anything, relaxation can be taught. It can be learned. You can learn how to relax.”

If you want to get started on road to relaxation on your own, try getting a good stretch.

“You’re going to be stronger if you are more flexible,” he said. “And, also, you can reduce injury.”

Consider massage one small step to a full alignment of your mind, body and soul.

“Every person has to set a goal,” said Jackson. “If you don’t set a goal it’s like you’re in the ocean spinning around without a compass. It’s important to protect what you believe in.”

