SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport strike team will be offering monkeypox vaccines at this weekend’s Pride in the Park event.
The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Those eligible for the vaccine include:
- Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
- Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure, including:
- Are HIV positive, or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection
- Are experiencing homelessness
- Use IV drugs
- Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
- Have significant skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
- Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (i.e., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
- Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
- Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official
Team members will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Pride in the Park will take place at Betty Virginia Park at 3901 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.