SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport strike team will be offering monkeypox vaccines at this weekend’s Pride in the Park event.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Those eligible for the vaccine include:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure, including: Are HIV positive, or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (i.e., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

Team members will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Pride in the Park will take place at Betty Virginia Park at 3901 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.