FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2020, there were 546 opioid overdose deaths in the state of Arkansas, according to the CDC.

Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication designed to reverse an opioid overdose, and the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy and the Arkansas Pharmacists Association have worked together to prepare a naloxone protocol to make the medication more readily available. Some Arkansans are eligible to order naloxone online for mail-based distribution. People may also text 479-222-0532 to receive a free naloxone kit.

Sgt. Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department says that all of the city’s officers now carry Narcan.

Pharmacists can also provide it without a prescription, and it is often covered by insurance. A list of additional resources can be found here.