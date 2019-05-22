New nasal spray can help treat depression

(NBC News/KPRC) Ketamine is a common anesthesia drug that has been found helpful for people suffering from migraines, chronic pain and treatment-resistant depression. The biggest downside is it’s very expensive. Each treatment costs between $350 and $1,000.

It’s given through an IV and typically needed a couple times a month.

Now, a nasal spray version of this treatment is FDA-approved, making it easier for insurance companies to allow some patients to get this new spray for a lot cheaper.

Rich Guerra says it’s better than any treatment he’s ever tried before.

In Guerra’s battle with depression, he’s been suicidal, hospitalized, tried 15 different antidepressants, even endured electric shock therapy.

“That was very traumatic,” he says.

Rich has tried the IV with Ketamine before but said without insurance help, it’s too expensive to maintain regular treatments. Plus, it doesn’t last very long.

“I had low expectations, I didn’t understand what it was, in my mind I thought it was going to be weaker than Ketamine I’ve been taking but for me, it seemed fantastic. I immediately felt the effects,” Guerra says.

