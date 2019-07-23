Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hosts back to school health fair

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is hosting a free Back to School Health Fair July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1602 Kings Highway in Shreveport.

Open to all students in the community, the Back to School Health Fair will include immunization and scoliosis screenings with The Lions Club performing vision screenings.

Several stations will be focused on preventive health and wellness including pediatric nutrition, dental health, hand hygiene, disability awareness and outdoor, household and sports safety.

A “teen talk” area will be set up with resources on anti-bullying, tobacco prevention and more.

A free lunch will be offered while supplies last, and a limited number of backpacks and school supplies are available for grade school students.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, please visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.

