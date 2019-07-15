Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport opens Asthma, Allergy and ENT centers

Press Release from Ochsner LSU Health: – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces the opening of two Asthma, Allergy and ENT Centers, located at 463 Ashley Ridge Boulevard, Suite 200 in Shreveport, La. and 4440 Viking Drive, Suite 100 in Bossier City, La., that will begin seeing patients Monday, July 15.

The centers offer specialized treatments for anyone with asthma attacks, food allergies, chronic ear conditions, a range of allergy symptoms from insect bites and watery eyes to anaphylaxis, and more. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport physicians, including the only board-certified pediatric ENT specialist and pediatric pulmonologist in North Louisiana, will treat patients at the new centers.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, please visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.

