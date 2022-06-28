SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be joining hospital and healthcare leaders on Wednesday morning to address COVID hospital staffing challenges in the region.

State contracted nurses and staff members supplemented hospital staffing throughout the pandemic. The federal agencies supporting those services will no longer be covering those costs after July 1.

Healthcare leaders will address what steps they have planned to minimize the impact on patient care during the coming staff shortage.

The address will take place at Government Plaza at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday, Region 7 accounts for 20% of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. There were 491 new cases in our region alone, with the Louisiana Department of Health reporting 2,405 new cases statewide. Officials say 56% percent of the new cases were patients who were not fully vaccinated.