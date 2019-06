SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pet health matters, which is why we are joined by a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) vet bi-weekly to talk about important issues. This week, Dr. Todd Smith Talks about dog bathing and how to keep them calm, stress-free and clean.

Learn how often you should bathe your dog, what kind of shampoo to use and more by heading to this UVH blog post.

And, for more pet health tips, check out their full blog here: www.uvhvets.com/blog