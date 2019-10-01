Pet health: How to medicate your pets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your pets matter, which is why we talk with a doctor from University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) every other week about how to keep your pet healthy. This week, Dr. Adam Foret talks about medicating your pets.

If your pet needs medication, it’s important to provide it for them as prescribed by the doctor. But, that can often be easier said than done. Here are a few tips from UVH:

Tame your cat with the use of a towel wrap Trick your pet with a treat Deploy distractions Check into compounding medications. There are several kinds of ways to get medication to your pet. Make sure to ask your veterinarian. Praise with positive reinforcement

