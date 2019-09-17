Pet Health: The dangers of Lepto

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we’re joined by a veterinarian from University Veterinary Hospital twice a month. This week, Dr. Todd Smith explains the dangers of Leptospirosis.

As Dr. Smith explains, Leptospirosis is a water loving bacteria that can lead to serious health concerns for pets and people. It is transmitted through the urine of rodents and most other small fuzzy animals, as well as other dogs. Pets can contract the infection by drinking contaminated water or walking through urine and licking paws; it can also enter through open wounds. This disease is not common in cats.

Getting your dog vaccinated once a year for Leptospirosis is recommended. For more information, visit: www.uvhvets.com

And, check their blog at: www.uvhvets.com/blog

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.