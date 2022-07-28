FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LifeExtension.com conducted a study in order to determine the best and worst states for wellness.

And despite holding the nickname of The Natural State, Arkansas came in near the bottom of the rankings. To determine which are the best and worst states for wellness, it analyzed 11 metrics across three main wellness categories in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and Arkansas was named the 4th-worst.

Nearby states Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Alabama rounded out the bottom of the list. California was named #1 for wellness, with Arizona and Florida second and third.

The wellness industry has been valued above $4 trillion per year and is projected to reach $7 trillion in value by 2025, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The World Health Organization reported a 25% increase in anxiety and depression globally, coinciding with the economic, political, and health uncertainties that have marked the past few years.

The study Analyzed mental health, general health, exercise, and sleep using the most recent data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System through 2020.

The entire report is available here.