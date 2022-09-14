SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A concerned resident voiced their worries about the proposed retiree insurance plan and how it affects her family.

Nova Moffett, the wife of a retired Shreveport Fire Captain, says her husband retired in January from the Shreveport Fire Department after giving 28 years of service.

“It’s very confusing. It’s very upsetting. It’s very disappointing. Disappointing is probably the biggest word disappointing for me,” said Moffett.

She says the process has been difficult, and their options are limited.

“They keep referring to things like the retirees are a drain on the system and that the retirees have Medicare available to them. My husband retired at the age of 49 years old we are not eligible for Medicare until we are 65. That’s a big gap for it to pick up for us, so Medicare is not an option for us right now.”

Moffett says if the Healthcare Trust Fund Board adopted this new plan, they would have to pay out of pocket. She feels that due to her husband’s years of service, good health care should be easily accessible.

“If he gets cancer in the next fifteen years before he is eligible for Medicare, we would literally go bankrupt just to provide the treatments for something that he got because of his job serving the City of Shreveport,” said Moffett.

District D Councilman Grayson Boucher says they could disapprove the healthcare plan, but it would take discussion and must take place in the meeting.

“Yesterday, there really wasn’t a whole bunch of difference in it, so I don’t know if we would be able to do any better than that.”

Moffett says it’s not fair to retirees. “I can’t lose my husband because they have to find a way to save some money because he’s a drain for them. I can’t do it.”